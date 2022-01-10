Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 33,470 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday.

According to Maharashtra Public Health Department, there are currently 2,06,046 active COVID cases in the state. The state has reported 6,953,514 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Currently 12,46,729 people are in home quarantine and 2,505 people are in institutional quarantine.

As many as 29,671 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the recovery tally in the state to 6,602,103.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 141,647.

The state confirmed 31 cases of Omicron infection today taking the total number of cases of the new variant of coronavirus in the state to 1,247.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID cases and five deaths on Monday.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGC), there are 1,03,862 active COVID cases in the city. (ANI)

