Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 142 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,24,331.

According to the State Health Department, as on today, there are 55,651 active cases in the state.

Also Read | L-G Anil Baijal's Decision to Stop Home Isolation is 'Arbitrary', Says Delhi Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

While in Mumbai, 114 deaths and 1269 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 64,068, as per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

17 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases in the area to 2151, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)