Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,42,900.

State Health Department said in a bulletin that 208 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,739.

A total of 4,161 patients were discharged today taking the total number of discharged patients 73,792. The recovery rate in the state is 51.64 per cent.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 1,144 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases in metropolis to 69,625.

"The death toll rose to 3,962 after 38 deaths reported in Mumbai today. There are 37,010 recovered/discharged cases and 28,653 active cases in Mumbai," BMC said.

It said that a total of 10 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,199 including 1018 active patients, 1100 recovered/discharged and 81 deaths. (ANI)

