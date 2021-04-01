Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, 32,641 recoveries, 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Thursday.

The total cases in the state rose to 28,56,163 including 3,66,533 active cases and 24,33,368 total recoveries. The death toll mounted to 54,898 including the new deaths.

Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 5,031 recoveries and 18 deaths today. The cumulative infections in the capital city rose to 4,23,360 including 3,55,691 total recoveries and 55,005 active cases. The total number of deaths in the city surged to 11,704 including the new deaths.

Also, the Pune district reported 8,011 fresh COVID19 cases, 5,017 recoveries and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases touched 5,42,422 including 4,67,714 total recoveries, 64,838 active cases and 10,039 deaths.

Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol today informed that Pune Municipal corporation has issued an order to private hospitals to make 80 per cent of beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.61 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 8 states, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665 while the death toll has soared up to 1,62,927. (ANI)

