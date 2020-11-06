Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday.

According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged today and with this, the total patients discharged to date stand at 15,62,342.

However, 161 people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 44,965.

Meanwhile, the state still has 1,02,099 active cases with a recovery rate stands at 91.35 per cent. (ANI)

