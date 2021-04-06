Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.

The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.

Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 4,72,332.

With 7,019 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 3,82,004.

The city has 77,495 active cases. Mumbai recorded 31 deaths taking the total count of causalities to 11,828.

A total of 10,226 new cases were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 5,93,130.

The city reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 10,340.

Pune has 80,514 active cases.

A total of 6,462 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Pune taking the total recoveries to 5,01,446. (ANI)

