India News | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-day Spike with 3,752 New COVID-19 Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the total number of cases now stands at 1,20,504, said State Health Department.

The death toll stands at 5,751 after 100 deaths were reported today, while 60,838 patients have been discharged so far including 1672 today, the State Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, 1298 COVID-19 cases, 518 recoveries and 67 deaths were reported in Mumbai today, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The total number of cases in the city is now at 62,799, including 31,856 recovered/discharged, 27,634 active cases and 3,309 deaths.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2134. A total of 78 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far, said BMC. (ANI)

