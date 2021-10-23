Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Appoints Yogi Adityanath as ‘Panna Pramukh’ of Booth in Gorakhpur Urban Constituency.

A total of 1,781 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,33,919, leaving the state with 24,022 active cases, the department said in a statement.

Also Read | AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at bie.ap.gov.in.

With 1,36,664 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,17,62,963, it said.

Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,107 and the toll to 16,207.

The Mumbai division saw 762 cases and six deaths, which raised the total count to 16,96,192 and the number of fatalities to 35,445, the statement said.

Nashik division reported 281 cases including 215 infections in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division added 496 cases, Kolhapur division 75, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 44, Akola division six, and Nagpur division 14 cases.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 66,01,551, deaths 1,39 998, recoveries 64,33,919, active cases 24,022, total tests 6,17,62,963, tests today 1,36,664.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)