Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said. PTI

