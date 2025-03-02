Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Police have registered a case against seven people and arrested one of them in connection with a molestation incident involving the daughter of a Union Minister and other girls in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occured at Kothali village of Muktainagar taluka during a religious procession on February 28.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the incident, alleging that members of a political party were involved. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"There are officials from a party who have done such a thing, it is a cheap act. The police have registered a case, and some have already been made. Such harassment in public places is wrong; they cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them," CM Fadnavis said.

According to Muktainagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Krishnat Pingale, the incident occurred during the procession at Kothali village in Muktainagar taluka of Jalgaon. The accused, identified as Aniket Ghui, along with six others, allegedly stalked and molested at least three to four girls.

"On February 28, 2025, a yatra (procession) was taken out at Kothali village. Aniket Ghui and six of his associates, who were part of the event, allegedly stalked and molested three to four girls," SDPO Pingale said in a video statement.

The police have invoked sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act in the case.

"We have registered cases of stalking and molestation, along with charges under the POCSO Act and IT Act. One accused has been arrested, and three police teams have been formed to nab the remaining suspects," the SDPO added.

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik also condemned the incident, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting women.

"It is our duty to protect our daughters and sisters... Whether it's the daughter of a Union Minister or the daughter of a poor farmer, both are equal to us; we will safeguard both," Minister Sarnaik told reporters. (ANI)

