India News | Maharashtra: Severe Heatwave Conditions Continue Across Vidarbha; Nagpur, Temp Above 45 Degrees Celsius

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Nagpur and several parts of Vidarbha continued to witness intense heatwave conditions on Thursday, with temperatures remaining above 45°C in many districts.

According to IMD data, Brahmapuri recorded the highest temperature at 47.1°C, followed by Chandrapur at 46.8°C, Wardha and Gadchiroli at 46.4°C each, while Nagpur touched 46°C.

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Weather officials have advised citizens to avoid direct sun exposure during afternoon hours and stay hydrated as severe heatwave conditions persist across the region.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Nagpur has issued a red alert for several districts in eastern Vidarbha as temperatures are forecast to hover around a scorching 46 to 47 degrees Celsius over the next five to seven days.

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Pravin Kumar, Meteorologist, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, speaking to ANI, said," The temperature in the eastern Vidarbha region is around 46-47 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the eastern Vidarbha region is around 46-47 degrees Celsius. Our forecast for the next 5-7 days is that some districts will be kept on a red alert because the temperature will be around 46-47 degrees Celsius."

Kumar warned that severe heatwave conditions will persist across several Vidarbha districts over the next three to five days, with temperatures in areas like Brahmapuri and Gadchiroli reaching up to 47 degrees Celsius alongside above-normal night temperatures.

"The temperature in Akola, Amravati and Wardha will be above normal during the day and night. Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Gondia will also be kept on yellow and orange alerts because the temperature will be above normal during the day and night. The temperature will be around 46-47 degrees Celsius. The heatwave warning has been issued for the next 3-5 days. The temperature in Brahmapuri, Gadchiroli and nearby districts is around 46-47 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the eastern Bidarabh region is around 47-47 degrees Celsius," Kumar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pravin Kumar informed that at 47.1°C, Wardha recorded the highest temperature in the Vidarbha region, and Nagpur crossed 46°C, the highest this season.

"The situation will persist for the next 5-7 days. Temperatures in most of the regions will be higher than normal. Red Alert has been issued for a few districts. Yellow and Orange Alerts have been issued for a few others. Red Alerts have been Akola, Amravati and Wardha for the next few days. They are likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave and temperatures are likely to touch 47°C," Kumar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)