Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Atleast six people were killed in the Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, after its fourth floor collapsed during renovation on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan SDO Vishwas Digambar Gujar said, "On the fourth floor of Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, flooring work was going on. During the renovation work, the slab of the fourth floor collapsed, taking with it slabs of all the subsequent lower floors like cards. 11 people were trapped in the rubble. Fire brigade and other teams rushed to the spot and started with the rescue work. Five people have been rescued and six people have died in the accident."

Gujar further said that the family members' luggage had to be removed and the building evacuated.

"Clearance work is going on. There were a total of 52 families living here. This building will soon be demolished because its condition has deteriorated with time. Alternate arrangements for the families will be made," he further said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and some are said to be in critical condition. The administration has started an investigation into the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

