Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): After the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker gave a verdict on MLAs disqualification pleas by both Shiv Sena factions in favour of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction, the opposition went all guns blazing, with former CM Uddhav Thackeray calling the verdict the 'murder of democracy'.

Delivering a verdict on cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of rival group MLAs after a split in the party in June last year, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Wednesday that the "Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena when rival factions emerged".

The Speaker went into great length on the Shiv Sena constitution while delivering his crucial verdict and said "decision of Paksha Pramukh cannot be taken as decision of the political party".

"In my view, the 2018 leadership structure (submitted with ECI) was not as per the Shiv Sena Constitution. Shiv Sena party chief as per the party Constitution cannot remove anyone from the party...Uddhav Thackeray removed Eknath Shinde or any party leader from the party as per the party Constitution. So the removal of Eknath Shinde by Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 is not accepted based on the Shiv Sena Constitution," the Speaker said.

Criticising the Maharashtra Speaker's verdict on MLA disqualification pleas, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the order is a murder of democracy and is an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court.

"The Speaker's order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had clearly said that the governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision. So in such a situation, today's decision is not as per democracy. If they think our Constitution is wrong, then why didn't they make anyone ineligible? He (Speaker) has insulted the Supreme Court while giving judgment. My request to the Supreme Court is that if democracy of the country is to be saved, then they should take Suo Moto cognisance of this," he said.

"If the appointment of 2018 was wrong, then how did these people stand in the elections and get elected? Shinde's army cannot be the real Shiv Sena because he broke ties with Shiv Sena," he added.

UBT faction leader Sanjay Raut said that this is all match-fixing and they will approach the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, "The BJP dreamed that one day they would destroy Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, but Shiv Sena will not end like this. Shiv Sena is in every Maharashtrian. Today's decision is not a decision but a conspiracy. We will approach the Supreme Court. Our fight will continue in the court. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, to whom the power was given by the Supreme Court, had an opportunity to write history, which he has wasted. All those who are celebrating today are traitors to Maharashtra and their situation will be like that of Mussolini."

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Wednesday called the verdict of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar in the Supreme Court "unconstitutional and undemocratic", saying it was against the rules of the party.

"Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's judgment is unconstitutional and it's an undemocratic judgment and it was against party rules, he accepted that the real Shiv Sena was 1999, and he did not disqualify any MLA from both sides. We have faith in the Supreme Court. Democracy is in danger after this judgment and BJP will face problems from this judgement," he said.

The ruling Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the Speaker's decision as the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy.

"Today's result is not the victory of any party but the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. This is a victory for the hardworking party workers. I struggled to save Shiv Sena from ideological compromise for power and disrespect of public opinion. If we want to save India's democracy, we will have to save democracy within the party," Shinde said.

Speaking on his decision, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar asked them to point out any irregularities or illegalities in his verdict.

"Every citizen of India has the right to approach the Supreme Court and High Court. However, just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned, you have to establish that it is illegal or untenable in the eyes of the law. Your baseless allegations do not substantiate that," he said.

The Supreme Court had last month asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to deliver his judgment on disqualification petitions filed by Shiv Sena factions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray by January 10. (ANI)

