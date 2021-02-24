Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Five staff members of Chhagan Bhujbal, the Maharashtra Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the minister's office said.

On Monday, Bhujbal was tested positive for COVID-19.

"My corona test is positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last two or three days should go for coronavirus test. My health is good and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care," Bhujbal had said in a tweet in Marathi on Monday.

Other than Bhujbal, corona-infected ministers and political leaders include Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shinqane and Bachchu Kadu.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

The state authorities have also imposed a night curfew in Aurangabad from 11 pm to 6 am till March 8 exempting essential services.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday had collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakh from 14,000 people in the city who were caught without face masks in public spaces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)