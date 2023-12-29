Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Security has been up in the Naupada police station area in Thane after a synagogue, Jew worship place, received a bomb threat, police said.

A senior police official said that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was sent to the spot, and the premises of the synagogue, along with nearby buildings and shops, were evacuated. However, nothing suspicious was found at the spot.

"Naupada police got information that the synagogue has received a threat email. Police officials and staff reached the spot. The synagogue was evacuated, and the nearby buildings and shops were also evacuated, and traffic was diverted. The BDDS also came and inquired. The BDDS squad has cleared that there are no explosives here," said Thane DCP Ganesh Gawde.

He further mentioned that extra security arrangements are being maintained in the area to ensure the safety of the synagogue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jaipur airport authority received an email threatening to blow up the airport.

According to the police, the anonymous sender threatened to blow up Jaipur and other airports.

The airport authority informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport. (ANI)

