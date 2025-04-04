Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): A room located on the terrace of a G+7 building in the Thakurpada area of Thane was severely damaged during a thunderstorm on Friday, a fire official said.

According to the official, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire officer told ANI, "We received a call that the room on the terrace of a G+7 building in Thakurpada got damaged in the strong winds. We reached here with a team and saw that the room, whose owner is one Zubair Sayyad, was damaged and on the verge of collapse...Two teams are working here, and we are also getting help from people in the building."

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at on the rooftop of Phoenix Mall on LBS Road opposite Kurla Fire Station in Mumbai on Thursday.

"A level one fire was reported on the rooftop of Phoenix Mall on LBS Road opposite Kurla Fire Station," the Mumbai Fire Brigade stated. (ANI)

