Chandrapur, Mar 1 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed on Monday by a tiger in Bramhapuri division in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Vasudev Kodekar, had gone to collect firewood in the jungle of Kasabi Chak under Bramhapuri division, around 120 kms from here, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)