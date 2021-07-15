Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the age limit for the retirement of Health Department officials from 61 years to 62 years, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Tope said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and request him to provide an adequate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra needs 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses every month, he asserted.

He also informed that no new case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)