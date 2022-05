Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Two persons were injured after a tanker filled with chemical overturned on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri in Gujarat, on Tuesday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, as soon as the tanker containing 10 tonnes of Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical reached near Horizon Prime Hospital at Ghodbunder Road, the driver lost its control over the vehicle and the tanker rammed into a divider, resulting in its overturning in the middle of the road.

Due to its overturning, the chemical spilled over the road which led to huge traffic congestion over the Western Expressway Highway that connects National Highway 48 at Ghodbunder village.

The tanker was removed after three hours of efforts of the fire brigade and police also reached the spot on time.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

