India News | Maharashtra: Woman Dies, Several Injured as Overloaded Pilgrims' Boat Capsizes in Beed

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): A tragic incident unfolded in the Beed district on Wednesday as a boat carrying over 35 pilgrims capsized in the river at Purushottampuri. The accident, which officials have attributed to the boat being loaded well beyond its safety capacity, has resulted in the death of one woman and left several others with serious injuries.

The victim has been identified as Pramila Rathod. According to local reports, the vessel lost its balance in the middle of the river due to the excessive number of passengers, causing it to overturn.

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The local community acted swiftly as news of the capsizing spread. Villagers and police personnel rushed to the scene immediately, launching a rescue operation that saved a significant number of passengers from the water. Those who sustained injuries were rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

In response to the incident, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson arrived to assess the situation and meet with the survivors. Emphasising that such negligence will not be tolerated, he has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

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"This morning, between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM, in Majalgaon Purushottam Puri, a boat capsized in the Godavari River. The people who had come to pay their respects were on that boat. Among them, one woman has passed away, and another woman has been seriously injured. I have already admitted the injured woman to the hospital. All other people have been rescued. During this time, we had already taken full security measures, and both our boat and rescue team, along with the local citizens' rescue mission, were well-coordinated, which reduced the severity of this incident. Still, I will be holding a review meeting to determine what further precautions and improvements can be taken in the future," he said.

He noted that he has ordered a sub-divisional officer (SDO)-level inquiry and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"I have already instructed the sub-divisional officer of Majalgaon to conduct an inquiry into this and submit a report. We will also investigate the cause of this accident, what improvements can be made, who is responsible, and what further actions need to be taken," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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