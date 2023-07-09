Mumbai, July 9: A 27-year-old woman is feared to have drowned in Mumbai's Bandra Sea on Sunday, civic officials said. The woman has been identified as Jyoti Sonar. "A 27-year-old woman, namely Jyoti Sonar, drowned in the sea in Mumbai's Bandra," said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official (BMC).

Fire brigade has launched search operations along with personnel of police and the BMC. Heavy Rains: 17 Trains Cancelled, 12 Diverted, Says Northern Railways.

Further information is awaited. Meanwhile Juhu beach in Mumbai has been closed for visitors amid for visitors due to high tides. Mumbai: Woman Feared Drowned in Sea at Bandra.

The IMD has issued alerts for States and has predicted heavy rains to lash several parts of the country over the next two-three days.

