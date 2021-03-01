Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after a truck hit the motorcycle she was riding pillion here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near New Katol toll plaza, an official said, adding that the son and the five-year-old grand-daughter of the victim Shantabai Barde survived with injuries.

A case was registered against the truck driver who fled with the vehicle after the incident.

