Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): A zero FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

According to the police, following this, FIR has been registered in Marine Drive Police Station under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita today.

Earlier today, the police registered a case against Azmi at Wagle Estate Police Station under BNS sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2), following the complaint from Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.

In an interaction with the media in the Marine Drive area, SP MLA Abu Azmi had stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator.

Mhaske arrived at the Wagle Estate Police Station on Monday to file a complaint against SP MP.

Speaking to the media, Mhaske asserted that Abu Azmi has "no right to stay in India."

"A sedition case should be filed against Abu Azmi. He has no right to stay in India. Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of Hindu temples, tortured women, brutally tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was against the country, he looted our country...our leader Eknath Shinde has demanded this morning itself that a sedition case should be filed against him. Today we have come here to file a sedition case against him," Mhaske told reporters.

After the uproar over his remarks, Abu Azmi defended his remarks regarding Aurangzeb, saying that the Mughal emperor also destroyed Mosques along with temples.

Refuting the claims that Aurangzeb was 'anti-Hindu', Azmi stated that the emperor had 34 per cent of Hindus in his administration and many of his advisors were Hindus. He further added that there was no need to give a communal angle to the issue.

"If Aurangzeb had destroyed temples, he also destroyed mosques. Had he been against Hindus, 34 per cent of Hindus would not have been with him (in his administration), and his advisors would not have been Hindus. It is true that India was a golden sparrow during his rule. There is no need to give Hindu-Muslim angles to it," Azmi told ANI.

The SP MLA further said that the struggle for power and property carried out by kings in the past "was not religious". Azmi maintained that he hasn't made any remarks against "Hindu brothers". (ANI)

