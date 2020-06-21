Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI)Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of cases to 1,32,075, a Health official said.

With 101 deaths, the number of fatalities has mounted to 6,170, he said.

A total of 1,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 65,744, the official said.

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 60,147.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,32,075, new cases 3,870, deaths 6,170, discharged people 65,744, active cases 60,147, people tested so far 7,73,865.

