Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch has registered a case against four including three students in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Mathematics paper leak case, informed the police on Sunday.

A part of the question paper was recovered from the mobile phone of a student at Dr. Antonio D'Silva High School & Jr College in Dadar, police said.

Also Read | Holi 2023: From Traditional Thandai to Malpua; Five Must-Try Sweet Treats To Savour During the Festival of Colours.

On Saturday, Class 12 Mathematics question paper was leaked half an hour before the exam.

The accused student arrested in the case by a special team from the crime branch will be brought to Mumbai for further inquiry.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrest: Nine Opposition Leaders Write to PM Narendra Modi on 'Misuse' of Agencies.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)