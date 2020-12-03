Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Thursday increased to 18,37,358 with the addition of 5,182 new cases, a state health official said.

The state reported 115 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the fatality count to 47,472, he said.

Also Read | Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

A total of 8,066 patients were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 17,03,274.

The number of active cases in the state is 85,535 now.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: While Punjab Agrarian Bodies Lead The Agitation, Farmers From UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Other States Continue to Join.

Mumbai city reported 878 positive cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 2,83,696, while its death toll mounted to 10,931, of which 18 were reported during the day.

So far, 1,10,59,305 tests have been conducted in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,37,358, new cases: 5,182, death toll: 47,472, discharged: 17,03,274, active cases: 85,535, people tested so far: 1,10,59,305.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)