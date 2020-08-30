Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) With a single-day spike of 16,408 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,80,689 on Sunday, the state health department said.

The death of 296 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 24,399, it said.

As many as 7,690 patients were dischargedon Sunday following recovery, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 5,62,401.

The state's recovery rate is 72.04 per cent and the fatality rate is 3.13 per cent.

So far, 40,84,754 people have been tested across the state.

There are 1,93,548 active cases in the state at present.

