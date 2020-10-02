New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth and selfless service, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

Also Read | Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s ‘Rail Roko’ Agitation in Amritsar Enters Day 9: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 2, 2020.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Naidu said, "Bapu, through his life and teachings showed us the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind."

Gandhi's idea of 'Antyodaya' guides us to work for the uplift of the last person, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Former Prime Minister of India With His Inspirational Quotes.

PTI NAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)