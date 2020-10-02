New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi spent his life promoting the message of preventive healthcare, and following measures like social distancing and wearing masks conscientiously will be a prominent way to foster ease of living in COVID-19 times, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ICMR is on its toes to find out pharmacological solutions and for developing a vaccine to fight this virus, Bhargava said as he highlighted the relevance of Gandhian values of "Less is more" and "Health is wealth", especially in the times of crisis.

Bhargava made these remarks at a webinar on 'Gandhi's Perspective in Relevance to Health Crisis' organised on Gandhi Jayanti by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

An e-photo album with Gandhi's quotes and a compendium of initiatives undertaken by ICMR in collaboration with National Gandhi Museum during the two-year-long 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi were also released during the webinar.

At the webinar, Abhay Bang, Director, Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health (SEARCH), delivered a talk on "What would Gandhi do faced with today's crisis?"

Bang highlighted the Mahatma's life teachings and emphasized Gandhian values of freedom from fear, caring for the sick, "Swa-dharma" and "Aarogya Swaraj" for dealing with today's crisis.

A Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum, congratulated ICMR for its "Gandhi & Health@150" initiative over the past two years to promote Gandhian philosophy of health. He also expressed his gratitude to the ICMR team for working tirelessly to deal with the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargava said that Mahatma Gandhi has spent his life promoting the message of preventive healthcare to the masses.

"In today's unprecedented time, there is no better person who could lead us out of this. Taking cue from his messages, we should follow the preventive measures like physical distancin (do gaz ki doori, use of masks at public places and offices, maintaining hand hygiene, following coughing and sneezing etiquettes, that are the most effective ways to keep this dreadful virus at bay.

"Following them conscientiously will be a prominent way to foster ease of living in COVID times. In the meantime, ICMR is on its toes to find out pharmacological solutions and developing a vaccine to fight against this virus," a statement quoting Bhargava said.

