India News | Mahayuti Committed to Maratha Community, OBC Interests Fully Protected: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reiterated the state government's commitment towards resolving the Maratha reservation issue while ensuring that the interests of the OBC community remain unaffected.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said that the government has always maintained a positive and transparent approach. He stated that whenever challenges arose, the government took appropriate decisions and would continue to work constructively for the welfare of all sections of society.

Also Read | Which Hospitals in India Are Offering Free HPV Vaccine on Saturday, May 30? Full List, Cost, and Details.

"Our government does not create conflicts between communities. We strive to ensure the welfare of every community," Fadnavis said.

Referring specifically to the Maratha community, the Chief Minister claimed that the decisions taken by his government and by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the benefit of the Maratha community were unprecedented. He assured that the government would continue making decisions in the community's interest.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

However, Fadnavis emphasised that any decision on reservation must comply with the Constitution and the directives of the High Court and Supreme Court.

"Decisions taken without adhering to constitutional and legal provisions may generate publicity, but they will not stand the test of law. Therefore, we will only take decisions that are legally sustainable," he said.

Addressing concerns within the OBC community, Fadnavis clarified that the government would not take away benefits from one community to provide them to another. "The OBC community has no reason to fear. While making decisions regarding the Maratha community, we will ensure that the interests of the OBC community are not harmed," he added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing discussions and demands regarding Maratha reservation and concerns raised by various OBC organisations over the issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)