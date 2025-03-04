Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): While reviewing the various schemes and projects of the Forest Department here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed to rope in the Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals, Self Help Groups and Panchayats to enhance and conserve the forest cover in the State.

He said that in lieu of their services, they would be suitably compensated, and the State Government has allocated Rs 100 crore in this regard. Additionally, they will be encouraged by offering incentives after five years depending upon the survival percentage of saplings. The Chief Minister directed to plant 60 percent of fruit trees and high-value fodder species in the forest area to stop wild animals in the forest, in order to avoid damages caused by these animals to the crops of the farmers. He instructed the department to focus on their core responsibilities of afforestation and assured adequate staffing and all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister directed the forest department to involve private entrepreneurs to enhance forest cover and said that the department would provide technical support to such entities. He further asked the department to evolve a mechanism for monitoring the survival of the plantation. He said that the State Government is committed to conserving and protecting the state's environment, and in the last two years of the present Government, numerous steps have been taken in this regard.

CM Sukhu said that appointment letters to the newly selected Van Mitras would be sent shortly. He said that 2033 candidates have been selected, and 55 percent of the selected candidates are female. He directed the forest department to design an orientation program for the Van Mitras to make them understand their roles and responsibilities in the department, which will commence in the first week of May this year. He said that the Government would also provide uniforms and other accessories to Van Mitras worth Rs 6000 each.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also promoting ecotourism in the State to generate employment and self-employment for the local people. He said that in the first phase, the department activated eight ecotourism sites, and within the next two weeks, 78 sites will be made functional.

He also reviewed the development and construction work of the International Zoological Park at Bankhandi in the Kangra district. He directed the work on this project to expedite and formulate the SOPs for adequate staffing. He also stressed the construction of a planetarium in the Park and other facilities for tourists visiting the Park.

Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary K K Pant, Secretary to Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, PCCF (HoFF) Sameer Rastogi and senior officers of the Forest Department also attended the meeting. (ANI)

