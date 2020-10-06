New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said poll tickets of the party should not be given to those facing charges of moral turpitude and that she has expressed the sentiment within the party.

She also said veto powers should be used against anyone facing serious charges of crimes against women while granting party tickets to candidates.

"As the Mahila Congress president, I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that I am totally against anybody being given a nomination, who has been accused of any serious moral turpitude. It does not matter what it is," Dev told reporters.

Asked about such people getting poll tickets, especially in view of an alleged incident of gangrape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, she said, "I feel, we should have a veto power against people like this. That is my view."

"I have spoken about this internally in the party," the Congress leader added.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died in a Delhi hospital last week after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras.

