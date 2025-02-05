Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) Business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sajjan Jindal besides a host of policy makers, thought leaders and new economy stalwarts are among the 75+ speakers lined up for this year's Invest Karnataka event.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, under whose leadership Karnataka is setting new benchmarks for industrial growth, announced on Wednesday that the state is set to host its most ambitious global investors meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025.

"This premier investment summit will bring together 75+ marquee global leaders across 25+ thought-provoking sessions. Taking place from February 12-14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, the summit will be a powerhouse of insights, networking, and opportunities," a statement by the state government said.

With the theme 'Reimagining Growth', Invest Karnataka 2025 will focus on technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, reinforcing Karnataka's position as a premier global investment hub.

The event will feature an unparalleled lineup of visionary leaders from diverse fields, who are shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation.

Those expected at the event include Mahindra & Mahindra head Anand Mahindra, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, JSW Group managing director Sajjan Jindal, Kirloskar System chairman and managing director Geetanjali Kirloskar, and Volvo Group president & CEO Martin Lundstedt.

Policy and governance experts at the two-day event include Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) & Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, and George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman, Planning Commission of India, is also listed as a speaker.

Tech and innovation pioneers attending the event include IBM global sustainability leader Oday Abbosh, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis, US Department of Energy chief information officer Ann Dunkin, ISRO former chairman S Somanath, and Aequs chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri.

The startup world will be represented by Accel partner Prashant Prakash, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Meesho founder & CEO Vidit Aatrey.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, filmmaker Kiran Rao, former CEO of Ayushman Bharat Indu Bhushan, and JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal are among the cultural and social change-makers at the event.

"GIM Invest Karnataka 2025, spearheaded by M B Patil, is set to be a transformative platform where global leaders, investors, and innovators converge to discuss the future of industries, economies, and technology.

"The event, under his direction, is expected to drive investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore across key sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. With collaborations spanning 18 countries and 9 dedicated country pavilions, the summit will foster critical technology and innovation exchange at a global scale, the statement said.

A special Future of Innovation Expo will showcase cutting-edge advancements in mobility, defense, biotech, R&D, and precision manufacturing.

Karnataka's forward-looking New Industrial Policy (2024-29), launched under Patil's leadership, will highlight incentives for businesses, focusing on EVs, semiconductors, aerospace, and sustainability, along with key green initiatives like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and renewable energy adoption.

Startups and SMEs will gain significant exposure through dedicated programmes such as the VentuRISE Global Startup Challenge and the AI-powered SME Connect Portal, which will enable businesses to connect with investors and potential partners.

Additionally, the introduction of an AI-powered single window system will streamline investor processes, including AI-driven land allocation, grievance redressal, and multilingual chatbot support, making Karnataka a benchmark state for ease of doing business, it said.

"With 75+ global business icons, 30+ thought leadership sessions, and over 5,000 senior delegates, GIM Invest Karnataka 2025 will be a landmark event for investment, innovation, and industrial growth," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)