Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra being awarded Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was on Monday honoured with the Padma Bhushan award 2020 in Trade and Industry domain.

The businessman was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

"Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra Group diversified Indian conglomerate operating in over 100 countries," read an official statement.

Padma Bhushan is the country's third-highest civilian award, preceded by the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan and followed by the Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of the highest order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

