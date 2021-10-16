Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has declared Narendra Singh Verma, MLA from Mahmudabad constituency, as its candidate for the post of deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The election is slated during the assembly session convened here on Monday.

“Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has declared Narendra Singh Verma, MLA from Mahmudabad (Sitapur), as the candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker,” party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued by the SP headquarters on Saturday.

All the MLAs of Samajwadi Party have been asked to compulsorily remain present in the party office on Sunday (October 17) as a special session of the assembly has been convened on October 18 for the election of deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, it said.

Principal Secretary of legislative assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey said Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit has fixed October 18 as the date for the election of deputy speaker of the 17th Vidhan Sabha.

The election will be held in the Vidhan Sabha Hall from 11 am to 1 pm.

