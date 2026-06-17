India News | Mahua Moitra Thanks Congress' Abhiskek Singhvi over Remarks on TMC MPs Merger with NCPI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has lauded senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi for his comment on the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) amid TMC MPs merger with it.

"The NCPI is not even the last hair on the tail of the dog. The dog is the TMC breakaway group. Now the NCPI is supposed to wag the dog. That's just not possible," Moitra quoted Singhvi on Tuesday on X.

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"Thank you @DrAMSinghvi for saying it like it is!" she further said.

A total of 20 rebel TMC lawmakers had on June 14 met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter about the merger of their group with the Tripura-based Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI).

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Reacting sharply to the development, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad dismissed the move as "misleading" and "undemocratic", asserting that the party remains under Mamata Banerjee's leadership firmly.

He said they have also written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, clearly stating that the real TMC is that of Mamata Banerjee, because the political party is hers.

"The letter given (by 20 rebel TMC MPs) to the Speaker is misleading," Azad told ANI.

Azad further alleged that the rebel group is motivated by personal gain and is already riddled with internal conflict.

"There is a rebellion among the traitors (rebel TMC MPs) over who will become a minister (MoS). The party they have merged with has no representation in Parliament. It is an unrecognised and unregistered party. It has no identity. This is not democratic," the TMC leader said.

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based party, has suddenly been in the national limelight. Despite its limited organisational footprint, the party has welcomed the influx of high-profile leaders, with national organising secretary Shantanu Dey stating that he is eager to see the party grow and work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)