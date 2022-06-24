New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded five notches below normal at 23.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius with a mainly clear sky, the IMD predicted.

Thursday's minimum and maximum temperature had settled at 25.3 degrees and 37.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 59 per cent, the IMD reported.

The city's air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 135 at 9:33 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

