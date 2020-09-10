New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The MeT department predicted a mainly dry weather in the national capital Thursday.

The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to oscillate between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius as rainfall is unlikely over the next few days.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 62.6 mm -- a deficiency of 67 per cent -- in September so far.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 586.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started.

