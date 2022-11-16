Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that Mainpuri constituency belongs to Mulayam Singh Yadav and she is confident she will win the election and with the people's support.

"This bypoll belongs to you and Netaji. I am confident that you all will support me and I will win the polls," she said addressing women workers at a gathering in Mainpuri.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate 51 Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinics in Mumbai Ahead of Civic Polls.

"Today inflation is at its peak. LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,100. It has been difficult for a housewife to run their house," she, according to a statement issued here, said.

Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party government had started an ambulance service for pregnant women, started Kanya Vidya Dhan, and other schemes for women.

Also Read | Unknown Caller Bothering You? TRAI Likely To Introduce KYC-Based Measures To Ensure Caller’s Name Flashes on Receiver’s Mobile Phone.

"The present BJP government only makes tall claims and cheats the people. This election is for the honour of Netaji and I hope you all will respect him.

"Netaji had always respected everyone and we all will take his thoughts and ideas forward," she added.

Yadav said that she wants women at every poll booth and they should be seen more than men as it's their election.

She also said she will be issuing a special contact number for women to connect with her.

The bypoll on the seat was necessitated after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of SP, and it will be held on Dec 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)