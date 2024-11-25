New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The number of recorded paddy residue burning incidents in Punjab witnessed a significant decline, dropping from 48,489 in 2022 to 9,655 in 2024, according to the Environment Ministry on Monday.

Haryana also reported a substantial decrease, with cases falling from 3,380 to 1,118 during the same period.

In contrast, the National Capital Region (NCR) of Uttar Pradesh recorded a rise in such incidents, increasing from 72 in 2022 to 192 in 2024 between September 15 and November 18 this year.

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed standardised protocols in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), to monitor and record crop residue burning incidents.

The initiative has brought uniformity to the assessment of paddy stubble burning events, reducing discrepancies in fire count estimations, he said.

According to data recorded through the ISRO protocols, paddy residue burning incidents have witnessed a substantial year-on-year decline across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

