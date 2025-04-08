New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In a major crackdown under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Anti-Narcotics Cell and AATS/North District of Delhi apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking, police said on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Raja Banthia, on the evening of April 4, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines, leading to the recovery of over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Rafiq (34) and Aman Verma (27), were arrested and are facing charges under the NDPS Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Raja Banthia said, "On April 4, the team member received a secret information through his reliable sources about drug trafficking activities in the area of Civil Lines, Delhi. As per the directions of senior officers and acting upon the secret information, a raid was conducted near Vasudev Ghat, Civil Lines, Delhi and two persons, identified as Mohd. Rafiq, 34 years and Aman Verma, 27 years were apprehended during late evening hours."

"After following legal procedure as per law, their search has been conducted and fine quality of Ganja weighing approximately 10.130 Kilograms recovered from their possession which was being transported by them in a car," the DCP said.

According to the DCP, on sustained interrogation, the accused Aman Verma disclosed that his financial condition is not good. He came to Delhi from his native town about six months ago and began to work in a Private Company in the area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Further, he disclosed that one of his known person namely Rafiq, lured him in the business of drug trafficking. Consequently, to live a lavish life and earn quick money, he started supplying the contraband Ganja in retails in various parts of Delhi.

The DCP further mentioned that accused Aman Verma revealed he typically receives contraband Ganja through courier services from Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, Odisha, and other parts of India. Aman also disclosed that due to his conversion from Hinduism to Islam, he developed contacts in Bangladesh, which made him a valuable asset to the drug cartel. Over time, he began trafficking large quantities of Ganja through Visakhapatnam and Odisha within India.

"The investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to ascertain the role of other associates indulged in this racket," the DCP said. (ANI)

