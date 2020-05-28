India News | Major Fire at Hotel in South Mumbai; 25 Rescued

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in South Mumbai on Wednesday night and 25 people have been rescued from there, fire brigade officials said.

These 25 people, all doctors, were residing in Hotel Fortune, located near Metro Cinema, when the blaze erupted there, they said.

"The fire spread on the first to third floors of the hotel located on 1st Marine street," a fire brigade official said.

"It is a level-2 fire and at least eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot," he said.

Further details are awaited.

