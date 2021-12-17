New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Friday, officials said.

According to the fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.27 pm. A total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The factory comprises four floors, including basement and ground. There was no report of any casualty, they said.

Further details are awaited.

