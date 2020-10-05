Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a commercial building at a market in Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the fire officials said.

The blaze erupted around 4:30 pm in the building, a ground plus two storey structure, located near Juma Masjid, officials said.

Nine fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders, two aerial ladder platforms, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

Many commercial units are located in the area.

