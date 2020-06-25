Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 (ANI): Major General Mandip Singh Gill on Thursday took over as the Additional Director General of NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) here.

Before taking over as the Additional Director General here, the Major General was the Group Commander of NCC Group HQ, Jammu.Major General Gill is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. He was commissioned in 1987 into the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army.

He has rich experience in various staff as well as instructional appointments across the nation from the high altitudes and the deserts of Rajasthan and highly active operational environment of Jammu and Kashmir.

The General is an alumnus of the IAT, Pune and did the prestigious Higher Defence Management Course. (ANI)

