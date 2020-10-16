Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday busted and destroyed one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

"Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the nursery area of the village Kawani Awantipora near river Jhelum bank, Awantipora Police with 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today early morning. During the search, one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was busted and destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a release.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: CBI Finds ‘Blood Stained Shirt’ During Search Operation at Accused Luv Kush Sikarwar House.

"Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosives and ammunition of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been recovered from the busted and destroyed hideouts which include - one pistol, 1 pistol magazine, AK47 ammunition and three grenades," it added.

All the materials has been taken into police custody for investigation purpose. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Awantipora Police Station. (ANI)

Also Read | Two Delhi Government School Students Among Top 10 in All-India ISRO Cyberspace Essay Writing Competition, Manish Sisodia Congratulates Them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)