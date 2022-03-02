Dispur (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Assam State Election Commission has made all the arrangements as the election in 99-Majuli (ST) assembly constituency is just a week away.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade stated, "As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), we made all the arrangements regarding webcasting, which will be done in all the 203 polling stations of the Constituency."

Also Read | Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Comedy Series 'Servant of the People' in Demand.

He further stated that these arrangements are done to ensure a free, fair and safe bye-election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2022.

The poll proceedings will be monitored live by ECI, CEO Assam, District Election Officer and other concerned officials on duty.

Also Read | Lieutenant General RP Kalita Meets Nagaland CM Neiphu Rio, Assures Full Support in Maintaining Conducive Security Environment in Region.

Khade also said that the half section of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at each polling station to ensure full-proof security on poll day.

The voting will start at 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)