Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died during Makar Sankranti while trying to retrieve a kite from an electricity line in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Tularam Sahu was flying a kite with his friends in the afternoon when it got entangled in a power line and he climbed on to a roof to remove it with a rod, which led to him getting electrocuted, he said.

Kalamna police have registered an accidental death case, he said.

