India News | Make Every Possible Arrangement for People in Quarantine Centers: CM Bhupesh Baghel to Officials

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 4 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials on Thursday to ensure that none of the people living in quarantine centres of the state face any inconvenience.

He instructed them to arrange proper accommodation, food, drinking water, health checkup, entertainments and all the necessary facilities for them.

Directing the Principal Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Chief Minister ordered him to do regular monitoring of these arrangements at quarantine centres. It is noteworthy that as many as 19,374 quarantine centres have been built for prevention of coronavirus pandemic in the state. In which, nearly 2 lakh 23,150 people are currently living in these quarantine centres.

Baghel also mentioned that the nodal officers should be appointed for each of the quarantine centres and special attention should be paid towards the facilities to be provided to the people living in these centres. "Compliance to all the precautionary measures including wearing masks and physical distancing should be ensured," said the Chief Minister.

"Regular cleaning, boundary walls, drinking water facility, spraying of bleaching powder should be ensured and sufficient water supply for bathing and handwashing should be made available for people," he added.

Officials are directed to take extra care of pregnant women, children and senior citizens in quarantine centers. (ANI)

