New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a swipe at the Central Government stating that 'Make in India' should be termed as a "farce" as the trade deficit between India and China reflects that India continues to import more from the neighbouring country.

He pointed out that the trade deficit between India and China was USD 69 million dollars.

"Make in India should be termed as farce. The trade deficit between India and China is 69 million dollars, which means we're importing more from China rather than exporting. If Make in India is successful, why we are relying on China and importing the material from China in such a large scale?" said Chowdhury.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targetted the Central government over the issue of unemployment, stating that 'Make in India' is turning into 'Buy from China'.

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the BJP-led government as it has "destroyed" the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

"JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China'," he said on Twitter.

The Wayanad MP also shared a 1.30 minute video where it is alleged that the Modi government promised 'Make in India', yet it only "buys from China" and there has been a record 46 per cent increase in imports from China in 2021, which is the highest ever.

In the video, he also shared clip of his Parliament speech, where he attacked the government on China. (ANI)

